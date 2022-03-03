Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

