Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 23,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,870,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

