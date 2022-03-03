Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.48. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

