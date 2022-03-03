Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $534.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 815 ($10.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.60) to GBX 781 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,116. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

