Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0010

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Landbox has a total market cap of $75,861.38 and $1,210.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.67 or 0.06702409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.20 or 1.00165217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.