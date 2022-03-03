Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

