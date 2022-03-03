Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Carol Walker Sells 6,956 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

