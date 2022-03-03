Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

LB stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.94. The company had a trading volume of 89,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.