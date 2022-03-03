Laurentian Bank of Canada Trims Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.