Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.61

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and traded as low as $23.05. Leatt shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83.
Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)
