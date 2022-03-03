LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Up 1.1%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €116.85 ($131.29) and last traded at €115.85 ($130.17). 166,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €114.60 ($128.76).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.98 ($161.78).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €116.33 and its 200 day moving average is €124.33.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

