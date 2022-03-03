Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

