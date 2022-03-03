Lemonade, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($5.15) Per Share (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

LMND opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $115.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lemonade by 11.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

