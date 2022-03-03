Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

