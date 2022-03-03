Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

