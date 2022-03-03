Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on the stock.

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.68) on Monday. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £221.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.