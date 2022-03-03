LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

