Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,755 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.