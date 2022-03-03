LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Sells $42,312.48 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 1,934,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

