LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Sells $42,312.48 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 1,934,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
