LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

LivePerson stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

