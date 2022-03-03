LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,913. LKQ has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

