Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 15,061,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785,206. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.