Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 15,061,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785,206. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
