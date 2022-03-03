Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Brian P. Colan Sells 1,937 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

