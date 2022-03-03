Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Brian P. Colan Sells 1,937 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.
LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
