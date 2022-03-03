Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $521.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $521.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.99. 89,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $458.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.