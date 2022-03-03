Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LGV remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,688. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $11,124,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

