Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.