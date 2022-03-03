Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
