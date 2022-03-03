LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.32% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 485.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 131.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 631.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $90.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

