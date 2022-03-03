LPL Financial LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

SWAV opened at $177.55 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

