LPL Financial LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,285 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

