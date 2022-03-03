LPL Financial LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

WRK opened at $43.98 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

