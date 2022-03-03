LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 191.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

STAA stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.03. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.