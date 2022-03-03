LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

