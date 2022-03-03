Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.99. 214,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,885,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Specifically, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

