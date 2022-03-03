LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives €817.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €808.73 ($908.68).

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($884.27) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MC traded up €12.20 ($13.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €638.00 ($716.85). 617,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €699.66 and its 200 day moving average is €680.42. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

