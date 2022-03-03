Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 99,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

