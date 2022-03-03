Lynch & Associates IN Buys 2,051 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,932. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

