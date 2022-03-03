Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.04 Million Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 1,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

