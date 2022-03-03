Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 5,682 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 532,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 109,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,410,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $349.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

