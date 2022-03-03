Lynch & Associates IN Sells 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.09. 39,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

