Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

