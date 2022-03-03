Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
