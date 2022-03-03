Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

