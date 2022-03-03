Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tucows by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tucows by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCX opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $726.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

