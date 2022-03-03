Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 7,100 Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Couchbase Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

