Man Group plc Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.