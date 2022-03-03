Man Group plc Takes Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

