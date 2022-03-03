Man Group plc Trims Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

