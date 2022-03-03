Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the typical volume of 886 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 36.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 129.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Manchester United stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $558.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

