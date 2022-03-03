Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Manitex International worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

