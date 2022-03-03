Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 179,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 139,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

