Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

MARA opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Earnings History for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

