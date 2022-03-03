Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

MARA opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

